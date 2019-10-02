Last winter in answer to complaints and concerns about excessive littering, trespassing and traffic congestion, a group of Big Bear residents decided to take action. Community Advocates of Big Bear was formed, led by Julie Dawson-Parlee.
Through its first year, CABB has met with government officials at a variety of agencies, Caltrans and even the FAA. But one of the more important projects was developing a positive anti-litter campaign. Big Bear High School students participated by designing posters and a video. The group worked to identify projects that could help bring awareness to littering problems in the mountain communities.
Less than one year later, the campaign is ready to go public. “We started talking last winter about how do we make an impact and change the culture and attitudes,” Dawson-Parlee said. Making changes in a positive way was the focus. Graphic Artist Marianne Lins donated her time and effort, working with CABB to develop a logo and slogan “Keep Big Bear Green & Clean.”
“Marianne worked with us over multiple versions and deserves a lot of credit,” Dawson-Parlee said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.