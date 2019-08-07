The Community Advocates of Big Bear meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8, has been canceled.
The next meeting is Sept. 12 at Community Church Big Bear Historic Chapel, 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
Topics discussed at meetings include FAA noise complaints, Big Bear Fire Authority and a poster project for the anti-litter campaign. For more information, visit the CABB Facebook page or email CABB.information@gmail.com.
