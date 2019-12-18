Big Bear Valley is preparing for the Christmas holiday. Community Advocates of Big Bear is also in the prep mood, and will host a meeting Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The group meets at the Community Church Big Bear Historic Chapel.
CABB president Julie Dawson said she hopes to have representatives and information from CHP, county road crews, the city of Big Bear Lake and Caltrans to discuss road conditions, preparedness, traffic control, local access and safety concerns. The meeting is open to the public.
CABB will also have plastic no trespassing signs available for purchase. The weather-proof signs cost $10 with a $2 metal stand also available for purchase.
Community Church Big Bear Historic Chapel is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
For more information about CABB, email cabb.information@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.
