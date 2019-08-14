LifeStream returns to Big Bear for a community blood drive Wednesday,
Aug. 21.
Calvary Chapel hosts the drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed at the online donor store at www.lstream.org.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years or older may donate blood. Everyone under the age of 17 must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Forms are available at donor centers, community blood drives or online at
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Donating blood takes about an hour. For more information, call
1-800-879-4484, ext. 458.
Calvary Chapel is at 713 Stocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
