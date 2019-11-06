Spread love and good tidings this season at the Big Bear Association of Realtors Charity Foundation annual Cantree Charity Dinner & Auction. The theme of the 2019 event is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The Cantree Charity Auction & Dinner is from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Dress is formal or cocktail attire. Registration is required. Tickets are $60 per person or $50 for a table of eight. Make your reservations at www.bbaor.com.
For more information email bigbearaor@gmail.com or call 909-866-5891 or 310-850-9505.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
