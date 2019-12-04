The High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall has selected six vocal students from Big Bear Valley to perform at Carnegie Hall Feb. 2. This is the largest group of students ever selected from the Big Bear area.
Those selected include Ely Dawson, Alli Grabe, Millie Nelson, Timothy Brasher, Scarlet Brigham and Delia Haston. The nominated finalists were chosen from more than 18,000 high school musicians from around the world.
Each student submitted an application, a performance resume and a 5-minute classical repertoire
audition.
To help raise money for the trip, the Carnegie Kids have put together a Christmas Caroling Show. Voice Male and the Chick-A-Pellas will also perform in the show.
They can be hired to entertain family and friends during the holiday season. The Christmas Card package for home or office includes four to six performers for 15 to 20 minutes for $50 (plus tips). The Christmas Party package for a Christmas party or restaurant, features six to eight performers for
30 minutes at $80 (plus tips).
For more information or to make reservations, call or text Kubeja at 909-800-6523.
