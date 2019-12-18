The High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall has selected six vocal students from Big Bear Valley to perform at Carnegie Hall Feb. 2. Those selected include Ely Dawson, Alli Grabe, Millie Nelson, Timothy Brasher, Scarlet Brigham and Delia Haston.
To help raise money for the trip, the Carnegie Kids have put together a Christmas Caroling Show along with Voice Male and the Chick-A-Pellas.
They can be hired to entertain family and friends during the holiday season. For more information or to make reservations, call or text Kubeja at
909-800-6523.
