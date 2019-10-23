Chirp Nature Center is having a birthday party. The store that is all about birds hosts a Happy Hatchiversary open house Nov. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.
There will be food, cake and special offers. Help mark Chirp’s first year in business at the 1-year celebration.
Chirp Nature Center is at 40850 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
For more information, call 888-412-4477 or email help@chirpforbirds.com.
