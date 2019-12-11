The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment holds the Winter Solstice Candle Light service with live music, meditation, inspiration, and candle light ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
The sweet and soulful sounds of Nancy Walker with the High Spirits Choir with Brad Riseau on guitar, will set the tone for the evening.
“This time of year can be overwhelming with all the additional demands such as guests, parties, shopping, plays, performances, travel etc. We are offering a respite, an hour or so off from the busyness this time of year brings. Taking time for mindful contemplation of the reason for the season will help bring inner peace amid the outer turmoil,” said Rev. Ali Benjamin.
The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment is a community run nonprofit organization, offering a Sunday service beginning at 11:30 a.m. as well as weekly meditation and Zen meditation, drum circle, metaphysics classes, empowerment workshops, counseling and the Imagine Book & Gift Shop. The center is an open and all-inclusive community honoring each individual’s spiritual path and equality.
The center brings inspiration through music and ceremony to the community. Donations appreciated.
For more information, visit bearvalleycenterforspiritualenrichment.org or call 909-866-7100. Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment is at 578 Bonanza Trail, Big Bear Lake.
