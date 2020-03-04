The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley hosts its monthly meeting Thursday, March 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Big Bear Elks Lodge in Big Bear Lake. The club is accepting new members. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting features a catered reception, the regular business meeting, an opportunity drawing and a guest speaker.
Ellen Clarke, executive director of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, is the March meeting guest speaker. Clarke will speak about the role of the Chamber in Big Bear Valley.
The Big Bear Elks Lodge is at 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
