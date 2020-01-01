Bridges Presbyterian Fellowship church welcomes new pastor the Rev. Tom Rennard as the new year begins. Rennard begins his pastoral service at the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Jan. 5.
Rennard comes to Big Bear from San Bernardino where he resides with his wife Sandy. he was the transitional pastor for a little more than two years at First Presbyterian Church of Hemet. He comes to the Bridges Presbyterian Fellowship as the transitional pastor on a one-year contract renewable for a second year.
Rennard is originally from the East Coast and from fundamentalist Christian roots. He grew up on Long Island, New York, and the Jersey Shore and went to conservative Baptist churches in each of those places.
Rennard attended Wheaton College in Illinois on a Reserved Officer Training Corps scholarship and majored in the social sciences. Upon graduation, Rennard served in Lawton, Oklahoma, ,and Wiesbaden, West Germany. Rennard later studied theology, Bible and ministry at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena.
In 1999, Rennard started specializing in interim, transitional pastorates, which help churches after pastors retire, leave due to conflict or bad health. Rennard is experimenting with using movie clips and Power Point in his preaching. He has served five congregations in a transitional role and plans to continue until retirement in 2027.
In addition to Rennard, there is a new worship-music director at Bridges.Shari Beckett has been involved in music all her life as a singer, chorale director and worship leader. She earned her music degree from UCLA and studied choral conducting at California Baptist University.
A classically-trained singer Beckett has sung with many groups including Up with People, Meistersingers, LA Master Chorale, Southcoast Singers and the Gary Bonner Singers. She has performed musical theater, most recently with the Choc Follies.
A huge fan of blended church music, Beckett has extensive choral and worship experience in Orange County and is the co-conductor of the Big Bear Chorale.
Beckett and her husband, John, have five adult children and eight grandchildren. They have lived in Big Bear four years. A registered nurse and counselor, Beckett volunteers as a faith community nurse at Community Church.
