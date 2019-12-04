The American Legion Post 584 and the Ladies Auxiliary hosts its annual children’s holiday party Saturday,
Dec. 7, From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Convention Center.
The Auxiliary has sponsored this event for more than 36 years.
Children ages 3 to 12 enjoy a festive time visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, receiving gifts and taking part in opportunity drawings for larger gifts. Children must be at the Convention Center by noon to be eligible for the drawings and must be accompanied by an adult. Hot dogs will be served.
For more information, call Connie Vihlene at 909-866-5459. The Convention Center is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
