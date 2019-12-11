A crowd gathered at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake on Dec. 7, but it wasn’t for country dancing. The American Legion Post 584 Auxiliary hosted its annual Christmas party, a local favorite, with children and their families celebrating the holiday season.
Flyers were distributed to elementary schools by Auxiliary member Christy Rochelle, inviting the youngsters of Big Bear to have some fun, visit with Santa Claus, and of course, leave with a gift courtesy of the American Legion Post 584.
Gifts for the children were donated by Auxiliary members, as well as Big Bear Chamber of Commerce members. The Auxiliary members supplement the donations with visits to the Big Bear Kmart, as well as shopping trips down the hill to help fill up Santa’s bag of toys. This annual event is put on by volunteers from the Auxiliary, who help with set up, decorating, opportunity drawings and handing out gifts. Volunteers enjoyed a luncheon at the American Legion Post 584 after the children’s party.
