Kindergartners and TK kids wore crisp white T-shirts as they arrived at the top field at Baldwin Lane Elementary in Sugarloaf the morning of Sept. 12. That didn’t last long.
It was Colorful Run day at Baldwin Lane, a fundraiser hosted by the Baldwin Lane Booster Club to raise funds for master arts programs at the school. While kids ran in a circle around the field with their teachers, parents used bottles to squirt colored water onto their shirts.
Some of the kids tried to avoid the colorful spray, while others stood still to get as much color as possible to cover their white shirts.
The event wasn’t limited to the youngest members of the Baldwin Lane student body. Throughout the morning, kids from various classes took their turns running the colorful gauntlet.
