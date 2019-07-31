The LlifeStream bus is coming to Big Bear, not once, but twice next week. Big Bear residents have two opportunities to give blood and help save lives.
The Big Bear Sheriff’s Department hosts the first community blood drive during National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 6. The blood drive is from 3 to 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 450 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
Donors receive a special edition Fearless Fighters T-shirt during the Aug. 6 blood drive as well as free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online store at www.lstream.org.
The second community blood drive is hosted by Bear Valley Community Hospital Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital. Donors during this blood drive have a chance to win LifeStream’s weekly drawing for a $2,500 cash prize as well as free cholesterol screening and loyalty points. Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Those under the age of 17 must provide written parental consent. Forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive and online at www.lstream.org.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDs or hepatitis. Donating blood takes about an hour.
For more information, call 800-879-4484 or visit www.lstream.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.