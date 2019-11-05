Helen Walsh knows what it’s like to wonder when the next meal will come. “As a child we had a lot of hungry times,” Walsh says, tears forming in her eyes as she speaks.
For the past five years, helping feed Big Bear families in need has been a personal cause for Walsh. Working with the Big Bear Lake Rotary Club’s Million Meals program and Feeding America, a national organization with a warehouse in Riverside, Walsh has raised thousands of dollars for Big Bear area food banks.
“I would drive by Believer’s Chapel on Thursdays and the line was so long, it was amazing to me,” Walsh says. “We are in such a small self-contained community. I wanted to get involved.”
According to Rotary Club, 58 percent of SNAP recipients live in a household with earnings from a job. Increasingly, the typical faces of food stamp recipients are working poor families.
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
