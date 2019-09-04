Here they come, the Miss Big Bear contestants.
The 2019 Miss Big Bear Scholarship Pageant is at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Saturday, Sept. 7. The curtain rises at 5 p.m. as 19 Big Bear High School seniors take the stage.
The pageant includes an introductory walk, fun fashion show, dance number, formal wear and interview. The interviews count 50 percent of the total score with points also scored for confidence and poise. Following the interviews, there is an awards presentation and announcement of the top five finalists.
Contestants for the 2019 Miss Big Bear crown include Chloe Anderson, Kylie Avila, Alexis Berg, Madeleine Boone, Rose Clearwater, Ashley Colley, Addyson Contreras, Alli Grabe, Jade Haro, Jada Hastings, Aubrey Hull, Aurora Huxman, Bailey Keller, Trinity Lowe, Ana Melissa, Sydney Peterson, Ariana Powell, Emily Roberts and Nicole Sannes.
Tickets are $20 and are available from each of the contestants or at the PAC box office. Visit www.citybigbearlake.com for more information. Tickets are also available at the door.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
