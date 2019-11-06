Join the Big Bear Lions Club for an evening of wine and craft beer tastings at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Club at Big Bear Village.
Tickets are $30 per person and include a souvenir glass. All proceeds benefit charities of the Big Bear Lions Club.
There are 11 craft beers and 10 wines. Come for the tastings and stay for the food, entertainment and opportunity drawing. Tickets can be purchased at Geiger Supply, 41871 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
The Big Bear Lions Club is a civil service organization that provides support for the Big Bear community including eye screenings and the annual MS Walk. For more information, call 909-585-6855 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
The Club at Big Bear Village is at 40671 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
