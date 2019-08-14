St. Columba’s Church grills hamburgers and hot dogs Aug. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. in a Cowboy Cookout for the entire family.
Cost of the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 7 and younger. Cost includes a hamburger or hot dog, drinks, all the sides that go with the meal and plenty of fun times.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 909-866-7239. St. Columba’s is at 42324 North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
