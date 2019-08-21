“Go for your passion,” Judi Hollander says. “It’s a natural feeling. Once it captures you, I don’t think you can let it go.”
Hollander is a member of the American Association of University Women’s Big Bear Valley branch and a professional photographer participating in the Women in the Arts event Saturday, Aug. 24. Women of all ages are encouraged to attend and be inspired by the artists and take an in-depth exploration of their own curiosity in the arts.
Women in the Arts is an event meant to educate aspiring artists and acknowledge women’s creative accomplishments. Musicians, actresses, writers and artists come together at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center to share their work in a social and educational experience.
Hollander will explain her artistic mantra to “point, focus, create and share” as she takes guests through her step-by-step photography process. She will demonstrate what happens first, from finding the picture to take, to finalizing and framing a photo for an art gallery.
Neil Parisi, owner of Wild Coyote Gallery, has been a mentor to Hollander since she began her journey as a professional photographer five years ago. As a fellow photographer, Parisi was able to show her how to get from point A to B in the professional photography realm.
