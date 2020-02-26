Everyone knows the saying “make lemonade out of lemons.” This is the story about making art out of broken sleds.
Alesha Armstrong and Leoco Fence Company have found a creative solution to all the broken plastic sled pieces left in the forest during the winter season.
On March 19, they will be out collecting broken sleds they can find between Big Bear and Running Springs. The sleds will be recycled into art for the art recycle project, Big Bear Community Art Garden. The program has received approval from the city of Big Bear Lake. The Big Bear City Community Services District has provided a sled recycling bin, colorfully decorated and located outside the Leoco office in Big Bear City.
Leoco is providing trucks to pick up the sleds on
March 19. Volunteers to help out are encouraged to meet at 9 a.m. at Leoco to participate in the clean-up. Leoco is at 500 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City.
For more information, call Leoco at 909-585-2139. In the meantime, feel free to drop off broken sleds in the colorful bin located at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Big Tree Lane next to Leoco Fence Company.
