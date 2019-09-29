The party is heating up at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. The fourth weekend of the annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest attracted large crowds Sept. 28 and 29.
On Sept. 28 the queen stein-carrying contest entered the semifinal round with several ladies successfully carrying 14 steins filled with water across the Convention Center floor. The queen stein-carrying contest finale is Saturday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m.
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest continues every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 2 at the Convention Center. Locals Night is Friday, Oct. 4. For more information and a complete Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest schedule, visit www.bigbearevents.com.
