The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley meeting Thursday, Feb. 6.
Guest speakers are Karen Ickes and Eddie Tejeda who are running for the 3rd District on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. Also speaking is Matt Sheehan of the Big Bear Profesisonal Firefighters Association.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Bear Elks Lodge in Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-453-2826 or email bbvdemclub@gmail.com.
The Big Bear Elks Lodge is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
