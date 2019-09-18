The committee organizing the Dick Kun tribute has taken several major steps forward in order to erect a bronze statue depicting him at the base area of Snow Summit. The project has been the mission and brainchild of several business owners in Big Bear.
Community members including civic and business leaders, past management, employees and stockholders realize the significance that Kun played in the success and development of Big Bear Valley. Many individuals, organizations and resort industry leaders have made generous donations as this larger-than-life project has developed.
The bronze will depict Kun on his skis in an expert skier pose, jumping downhill. It is inspired from an actual photo of him. The artist Ron Pekar, a part-time resident of Big Bear, has crafted many renderings. The first clay scale model is taking shape giving the committee a first, behind-the-scenes glimpse of what promises to be dramatic and inspiring.
With the help of the Big Bear community this project will be ready to be unveiled sometime this winter season. The project comes with a total cost of $75,000 to $125,000. Residents can be a part of this moment in Big Bear’s history as well as help pay tribute to a man who’s grit, determination and vision sprouted prosperity for Big Bear in Southern California.
Donation checks can be made out to the Big Bear Ski Education Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) California Corporation, memo to DK Tribute, and mailed to P.O. 1384, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315, or contact Simeon Prophet, Loren Hafen or Rick Herrick for more information, email dickkuntribute@gmail.com.
