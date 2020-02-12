Those who participated in the 2019 Big Bear Polar Plunge were all wet. And that was before they dove into the icy waters of Big Bear Lake. Participants in the annual Special Olympics fundraiser braved rain, mud, sleet and snow all for a good cause.
Sun, rain, sleet or snow, Big Bear is set to take the plunge again on March 7. You can run, walk or dance into the chilly waters of Big Bear Lake and help raise funds for Special Olympics Inland Empire. The event takes place at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake.
For a minimum of $50, you can participate in the 2020 event. Every dollar raised helps fund Special Olympics Inland Empire programs in local communities. You can participate as an individual, or start or be part of a team.
Registration is open. Participants are encouraged to raise more than the minimum funds. Visit
www.sosc.org and click on events to register for the Big Bear Polar Plunge.
For the full story CLICK HERE
