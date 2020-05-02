Spring has blossomed in Big Bear while residents hibernate in their homes. But you don’t have to miss out on the annual spring wildflower wonder in your own backyard.
There may not be any guided wildflower walks at the Baldwin Lake Ecological Preserve, but the trails are open for self-guided hikes on the pebble plains. The south-facing slopes are blooming with color — from the tiny belly flowers to lupines, snow plants, popcorn flowers and blue-eyed Marys. San Bernardino National Forest botanist Scott Eliason said there is plenty to see around the Valley along virtually every available trail.
“With the late snows and cool early spring our spring bloom is running a couple of weeks late,” Eliason says. “Most of the north-facing slopes aren’t seeing any blooms yet, but the national forest in the east end of the Valley is showing blooms.”
The pebble plains — those located near the Baldwin Lake Ecological Preserve as well as the Pebble Plains Ecological Reserve in Moonridge — as well as trails in the Moonridge, East Valley, Sugarloaf and Fawnskin areas, are all showing their spring colors. Sunny openings in the forest are also showing blooms, Eliason says.
“All of the trails that are good to walk are great ways to see the flowers,” Eliason says.
Seen recently at the Baldwin Lake Ecological Preserve trail are Douglas’ violets, Parish’s rock cress, southern mountain phlox and Pursh’s Alpine milkvetch. Shooting stars are popping up in the area as well, mainly just off Holcomb Valley Road East on the way to the Big Bear Transfer Station.
Wildflowers to look for at the Pebble Plains Ecological Reserve in Moonridge include the pygmy rock jasmine, small-flowered collinsia, sleder phlox and tufted poppy in addition to the ones listed at Baldwin Lake.
Lupines and snow plants are starting to pop up along the trails, too. Snow plants are known for their unusual red-shaped petals. “Some people think it’s a fungus, but it’s not,” Eliason says. “It’s actually a member of the Manzanita family.”
Eliason says it’s too early to find many Desert Indian paintbrush or pentstemons. Those will bloom later on when it becomes warmer.
In addition to plants, be on the lookout for butterflies like the Andrews marble butterfly, August checkerspot butterfly and Dammer’s blue butterfly.
While hiking in the San Bernardino National Forest or on trails in Big Bear Valley, remember to practice social distancing and bring a face mask in case there are others on the trails. While organized recreational areas in the San Bernardino National Forest including picnic areas and campgrounds remain closed at least through May 15, trails, trailheads and general forest areas remain accessible, according to an order issued by the US Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
The Baldwin Lake Ecological Preserve building is closed, but the trail is open. There is parking available. The trailhead is located next to the building on North Shore Drive, at the northwestern edge of Baldwin Lake.
The Pebble Plains Ecological Reserve in Moonridge includes four sections including the Sawmill Pebble Plain, the Villa Grove Pebble Plain and the Horseshoe Pebble Plain. The Dixie Lee Pebble Plain is located just outside the Reserve at the end of Dixie Lee Lane in Sugarloaf.
Access to the trailhead for the Villa Grove Pebble Plain section is at Villa Grove Avenue at Sunnyslope Road in Moonridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.