Sean Ellsworth of E&R Auto is giving back to the community. Ellsworth has donated four new tires for an opportunity drawing. Proceeds will go to the Big Bear Elks Lodge Purple Pig program
A limited number of 100 tickets are available at $20 per ticket. The four tires — sized up to 19 inches or slightly larger — can be standard mud and snow rated. The tires do not include snow tires or race tires.
Ellsworth has arranged for Yokohama Tires to match all ticket sales. The winner does not need to be present to win.
Tickets are available at E&R Auto,
530 Wren Drive, Big Bear Lake. The drawing will be held as soon as all tickets are sold.
Ellsworth grew up in Big Bear, attended Big Bear High School and has owned E&R Auto since 2013. As a youth Ellsworth attended Easter Seals Camp, which according to him, changed his life. This is a chance for Ellsworth to give back to his hometown.
The Elks Lodge Purple Pig proceeds go to disabled children in Big Bear. Since its inception, the Big Bear Elks have raised more than $1.1 million for Purple Pig.
For more information about the drawing, contact Ellsworth at
909-866-2879.
The Big Bear Elks Lodge is at
40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information about the organization’s Purple Pig program, call
909-866-3557 or visit www.elks.org.
