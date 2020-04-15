Musician Steven Rubio offers a beginning hand drumming class online with Big Bear Yoga. Use any hand drum you may have at home. A bucket or small trash can be used. Learn the basics of hand drumming including basic beats.
Donation-based online classes for adults are April 22 at 7 p.m., April 23 at
6 p.m., April 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 6 p.m.
Free online classes are available for children on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. and April 29 at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be held on Zoom.
To register, visit http://bigbearyoga.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 909-584-5270, email bigbearyoga@hotmail.com or visit www.bigbearyoga.com.
