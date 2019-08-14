Second-graders in Debbie Davis’ class at Big Bear Elementary are playing a different kind of duck-duck game these days. A female duck decided to take up residence in a secret garden area at the Big Bear Lake school this summer complete with a nest.
About a week ago six of nine eggs hatched and the duck family has grown. Custodians Mike Guarnacci and Felix Acevedo installed a small plastic pool and filled it with water. Randall Putz, owner of Chirp Nature Center, donated duck food for the family of seven.
The ducks have become an important part of the day for Davis’ second-grade class. Students watch from the windows as the ducklings jump in the pool and swim around, chasing pellets of food.
Guarnacci said they are happy to help the ducklings with water and food until they are ready to fly.
So, what’s next for the Big Bear Elementary ducks? The students all want to name the ducklings and mama duck. A favorite name right now is George, because Curious George watches over the class from the file cabinet near their teacher’s desk.
Learn more about the interaction between Big Bear Elementary students and the ducks in the Aug. 21 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
