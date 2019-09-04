Mark your calendars for the latest Big Bear Valley Historical Society fundraiser. Pizza with a Purpose is
Sept. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Village Pizza. Purchase all-you-can-eat pepperoni pizzas for $10. Children under the age of 8 can eat for free.
In addition to the pizza, guests can participate in opportunity drawings and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event go to the Big Bear Valley Historical Museum parking lot fund.
Village Pizza is at 40568 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
For more information about the Big Bear Valley Historical Society, visit
