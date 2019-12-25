The Big Bear Valley Education Trust hosts a special event from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at Community Church Big Bear. The annual Golden Apple Awards ceremony honors individuals and organizations that have furthered the mission of the Big Bear Valley Education Trust.
This year’s honorees include Susan Mueller, Sue Reynolds, Nancy and Joe Siska, Julie Smith, Phil Hamilton, Sharon Congdon, Tony Tamberchi, Mandy Parks and the Inland Empire Resource Conservation
District.
There is also a screening of the documentary film “Most Likely to Succeed.” Finger food, coffee and lemonade will be served.
Admission is $10. Big Bear Valley teachers and children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Register in advance at
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
