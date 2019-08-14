The Big Bear Elks Lodge is turning 70 years young. Members of the lodge wants to show its appreciation the Big Bear Valley community for its support through the years.
Join the Big Bear Elks Lodge for an aloha celebration Sept. 8 at the lodge. Appetizers and drink specials begin at 11 a.m. A roasted pig dinner will be served in the afternoon. Prices and more details are coming soon. Save the date.
The Big Bear Elks Lodge will be open to the public throughout the day
Sept. 8. The Big Bear Elks Lodge is at 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-866-3557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.