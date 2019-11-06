Calling all residents, property owners and business owners in Big Bear Valley. The Big Bear Elks Lodge hosts its second annual Big Bear Reunion 2019 Saturday, Nov. 9, and all are invited. The event is from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
This is not a high school reunion. The annual gathering celebrates living in Big Bear Valley. Whether you’ve been a Big Bearian for a month or 100 years, the Elks Lodge wants you to stop by and see old friends, meet new friends and share your Big Bear stories.
The free event is open to all ages and features live entertainment, food, music and dancing. Back by popular demand is Karaoke by Manolo and live music from Terry McRaven.
Bring your own musical instruments, your dancing shoes and singing voice and chime in.
Snacks are complimentary. There will also be food and drinks for purchase.
Register online at www.reunionbigbear.com or call Janet Stevens-Moore at Bruin Trojan Realtors for more information at 909-585-4991.
The Elks Lodge is at 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
