Attention Big Bear gardeners. This weekend is the time to shine. The Woman’s Club of Big Bear Lake invites gardeners to submit their favorite flower or flowers to the 78th annual Flower Show — Garden Party.
“If you have a green thumb, love flowers or succulents, or just like pretty things, bring in your favorite flowers,” says Woman’s Club chairman Betty DeBoer.
Entries are accepted Friday, July 19, from 8 to 10 a.m. in Hofert Hall at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Any admissions that are received after 10 a.m. do not qualify for judging. Flower show entries must be picked up Saturday, July 20 before 2 p.m.
The show is open to the public for viewing July 19 from noon to 5 p.m. and July 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
