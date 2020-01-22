The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake hosts its sixth annual Sweetheart Ball Feb. 15 at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake. Enjoy dinner, dancing, live music and more at the annual event.
Reservations are required. RSVP no later than Feb. 7 to Dawn Hartmeister at 909-281-4495 or email BigBearRotaryClub@gmail.com. Checks, credit or debit cards are accepted. Cost is $75 per person.
Meal options include salad, rolls and dessert. Guests may choose between sirloin with red wine mushroom demi-glace and mashed potatoes, chicken breast with sundried tomatoes and vegetables, or portobello mushroom with vegetables and couscous.
This year’s Sweetheart Ball is a fundraiser to support Big Bear veteran projects including the American Legion Post 584. The American Legion building is in need of renovations, and Rotary wants to help. For more information about the project, contact Helen Walsh at 909-838-5874.
Social hour at the Sweetheart Ball begins at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Live music is provided by Guilty Conscience. There will be dancing, as well as live and silent auctions.
The Lodge at Big Bear Lake is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
