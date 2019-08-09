“A” Garden Club of Big Bear Valley hosts the fifth annual Fairy Festival Saturday, Aug. 17.
Imagine entering an enchanted forest garlanded with flowers, soft music playing, and “fairies” flitting about. Hear the laughter of children as they and their parents participate in crafts, play games and enjoy storytelling. Vote for your favorite miniature fairy garden on display. Make your own dish fairy garden. And don’t forget to place a wish on the magical wishing tree. These are typical activities at the Fairy Festival. Admission is free.
A popular feature is the hands-on workshop where children and adults can create their own fairy garden. There is a $10 fee and reservations must be made in advance. Children will need to be assisted by an adult. Reservations may be made by calling Holley Harbin, 909-744-7039. Space is limited.
And what is a festival without shopping? Wings, wands and head wreaths may be purchased, so anyone can join the fairy family. Items for fairy gardens and other treasures are available at the white elephant table. Guest vendors offer a host of items for home and garden. A food concession is also available for famished fairies.
The Fairy Festival takes place at Summit Christian Fellowship in the pines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Proceeds from the Fairy Festival benefit the scholarship fund for college-bound high school seniors majoring in horticulture or related fields. Funds also go to civic beautification projects in Big Bear Valley. “A” Garden Club is a member of California Garden Clubs Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit federation of garden clubs representing more than 20,000 gardeners.
Summit Christian Fellowship is at 41965 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.