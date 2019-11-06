The Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo hosts a Fall Bazaar Saturday,
Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shop for fall gifts and goods while helping sustain the Big Bear zoo. The event is at Meadow Park, 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake. For more information, call 909-878-4200.
