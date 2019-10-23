The Friends of Big Bear Valley hosts a fall book sale through Saturday,
Oct. 26.
Check out the huge number of books for sale. Hardback books are 50 cents each. Small paperbacks are 25 cents each. Pick up a selection of children’s books for 15 cents each as well as VHS/audio tapes for 15 cents per tape. CDs and DVDs are available for
50 cents each.
Bring a standard size paper or canvas grocery bag on Oct. 26 for the Saturday special — a bag of books for $3.
Dates and times include 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, and
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26. The Big Bear Branch Library is closed on Fridays.
For more information, call
909-866-5571 or visit www.sbclib.org. The Big Bear Lake Library is at 41930 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
