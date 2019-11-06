Need help this holiday season? Kiwanis Gifts for Kids and Holiday Giving Collaborative is conducting interviews for those hoping to receive Thanksgiving dinners.
Eligible families must sign up in November to receive a Thanksgiving dinner. Big Bear Valley proof of residence is required. Interviews are at the Big Bear Elks Lodge Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interviews for the Christmas holiday are at the Elks Lodge Dec. 7 and 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. Do not call the Elks Lodge for more information.
Collaborative partners for 2019 include the American Association of University Women, American Legion, Bear Valley Electric Service, Bear Valley Firefighters Association, Big Bear Grizzly, Big Bear Lake Elks, Big Bear Lions Club, Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Lake Rotary Club, Big Bear Sheriff’s Department, Mom & Dad Project, Bear Valley Unified School District, Citizens on Patrol, Community Church Big Bear, the Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley, DOVES, JAH Healing Church, KBHR, Hummingbird Project, Kiwanis Club of Big Bear Valley, Salvation Army, Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley, St. Columba’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Stater Bros. Harvesting Hope Grant.
The Big Bear Elks Lodge is at 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
