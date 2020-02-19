Big Bear has been Hollywood’s backlot for more than 100 years, having supplied its forested mountain backdrop for more than 400 motion pictures. The inaugural Big Bear Film Summit aims to educate and encourage the entertainment industry to bring more film production to the Big Bear Valley.
Films set here include “The Last of the Mohicans” (1920) and David O. Selznick’s “Gone with the Wind (1939),” to dozens of Disney classic films including “Old Yeller” (1957) and “The Parent Trap” (1961).
Big Bear filmmakers Gabriel Horn and Michael P. Hanson host the Big Bear Film Summit June 12-14 at the Big Bear Performing Arts Center. The festival will highlight 50 independent U.S. and international features and short films as well as 20 bands performing live music throughout the event.
Horn and Hanson bring a commemorative tribute to the films shot in Big Bear, as well as a film and screenplay competition and live music performances over the three-day festival and industry conference.
For the full story CLICK HERE
