Former all-Pro NFL player Keith Mitchell is the keynote speaker at Big Bear Yoga Festival 2019.
Mitchell is a motivational mindfulness coach, celebrity yogi, and holistic health, fitness and wellness advocate. A published author and humanitarian, Mitchell is the founder of The Light it Up Foundation. He will talk about his life experiences during the Big Bear Yoga Festival on Oct. 5.
A former linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Mitchell was at the top of his game until a paralyzing tackle resulted in a spinal injury that ended his football career at age 31.
Mitchell was unwilling to surrender to emotional depression and physical atrophy he had seen many of his NFL peers fall prey to after similar traumas. He discovered conscious breathing, yoga and mediation to help him make his transition. The daily practices not only helped him physically recover from injury, but created a sense of self-awareness and fulfillment that he says surpassed his love for football.
Big Bear Yoga Festival offers yoga classes, music, fun activities and vendors in a mountain backdrop at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Attendees can choose from health and wellness lectures, a wide range of yoga classes, vegetarian food, live music and guided meditations. All ages are welcome. Those new to yoga are encouraged to attend.
Mitchell will also offer a special workshop, Restorative Yoga & Mindfulness, in Big Bear the day after the festival on Oct. 6 from
10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, a complete schedule or tickets, visit
For more information about Keith Mitchell, visit
