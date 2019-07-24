The Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation board meets Wednesday, July 24. The foundation was formed after 200-plus acres of land were donated to the school district earlier in the year.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the district office, 42271 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake. Items on the agenda include procedures to formally accept the donation. Review of a Baldwin Lane Elementary entry security plan and committee updates on trails, youth sports fields and aquatic center proposals will be heard.
