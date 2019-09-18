Nancy Walker is Rosemary Clooney in The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment production of “Tenderly, the Rosemary Clooney Musical” at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The musical wraps this week with four performances.
The story follows singer Rosemary Clooney and her sessions with Dr. Victor Monke, portrayed by Steve Gaghagen. The audience follows Clooney’s journey from her childhood home in Kentucky to her rise to fame in Hollywood and all the issues that came with fame.
The “Tenderly” book, music and lyrics are written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. The Big Bear production is directed by Beth Wheat.
Walker and Gaghagen perform 19 songs including “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Come on a My House” and “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $30 for preferred seats.
The PAC is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For tickets or more information call the PAC box office at 909-866-4970 or visit
