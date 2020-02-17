The Lake Arrowhead Film Festival in partnership with Rim of the World High School screens “Most Valuable Players on Saturday, Feb. 22. Admission is free.
The critically acclaimed film airs at 7 p.m. at Rim of the World High School in the auditorium. Producers Matthew Kallis and Christopher Lockhart will answer questions following the screening.
This film screening is just one of the ways that LAFF is involving the local community. The education and community outreach program is a new component of the film festival, which will be held May 28-31 at the Lake Arrowhead Resort.
Korey Pollard, festival producer, is also working with the film studies students and their teacher, Jared Powell, at Rim High School on film projects that will be shared at the festival. Pollard has a background in the film and television industry as an actor and assistant director and has been involved in many noteworthy projects such as “911,” “Grays Anatomy,” “American Crime Story” and many more. The Lake Arrowhead Film Festival is developing a partnership with Rim High School to support other school programs such as drama and career readiness.
“Most Valuable Players” is a documentary that portrays performing arts education in action. While there are plenty of films that demonstrate how our schools and teachers have failed us, this film proves that, through the arts, school can be both inspiring and transformational. The film is family friendly and the community is invited to attend at no cost.
The film is set in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, where like other communities across the U.S. high school sports are regularly lavished with funding, publicity and scholarships, while theater departments, hoping for some attention of their own, struggle to put on a school musical. It’s no different in sports-crazy Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, except for the “Freddy Awards,” a live television event that recognizes excellence in local high school musical theater. Illustrating that arts education encourages the same teamwork, camaraderie and confidence as sports, “Most Valuable Players” follows three theater troupes on their creative journey to the elaborate award ceremony — the Super Bowl of high school musical theater.
Critics have called the film “irresistible,” “funny ... compelling ... poignant,” and “the feel good documentary of the year.”
For more information on the Lake Arrowhead Film Festival and the screening of “Most Valuable Players, visit laff2020.com.
