Pizza night at Simple Supper on July 16 was a crowd pleaser. Church members, friends and neighbors from all around Big Bear sat together at a communal table as they enjoyed good company, small talk and pizza.
Simple Suppers began almost a decade ago in Big Bear and have grown steadily. The suppers have been held at different locations, and they started to take place at the Seventh-day Adventist Church a year and a half ago. The suppers started out as a small get together as an opportunity to bring community members together. Word of mouth throughout Big Bear created a tradition of the biweekly social gathering.
Pastor Chuck Barnes from the Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church, stepping in for Pastor Dianne Finnecy from the Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church, started the July 16 supper with a prayer of gratitude. He expressed sincere gratitude for those who joined the Simple Supper, Big Bear and the donated food.
About 30 people filled a brightly decorated dinning room to enjoy Red Baron pizza. “Summer is the busiest time of year,” says Seventh-day Adventist Church member Nancy Hilliard.
Throughout summertime Hilliard expects about 40 people to attend Simple Suppers, in comparison to smaller turnouts in the winter months.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.