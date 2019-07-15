Victoria Digby has formed a drum circle group. The public is invited to attend a free Full Moon Drum Circle beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Ski Beach in Big Bear Lake.
For more information, contact Digby at 949-350-3439 or victoria.digby@gmail.com.
Ski Beach is at 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake.
