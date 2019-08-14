The first-ever Game of Skate competition is coming to Big Bear. The Breakthrough Task Force Coalition hosts the youth skate competition at the Sugarloaf Skate Park Aug. 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The collaboration and contributions of community partners provides the youth of Big Bear the opportunity to compete in a skate competition and win prizes. Free hot dogs will be served, and there will be other opportunities to win additional prizes. The Breakthrough Task Force Coalition encourages the reduction of underage access and use of alcohol and other drugs. One way to accomplish this goal is through positive community efforts. For more information, contact Jesse Rogers at 909-366-0545 or
jrogers@rimfamilyservices.org.
The Sugarloaf Skate Park is at
44700 Baldwin Lane, Big Bear City.
