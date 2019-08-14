Joel and Kathy Bickler are hosting a garden party, a MountainTop Strings Garden Party.
Enjoy good music, good food and good times from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Bickler’s home in Big Bear Lake.
Tickets are $45 per person and include wine or beer, refreshments and an array of hors d’ouevres, salads and desserts. Stroll around the various garden settings at the lake and enjoy Big Bear’s talented young musicians.
Proceeds support the ongoing MountainTop Strings projects. All donations are tax deductible under the Lighthouse Project 501 (c)(3) organization.
RSVP by Sunday, Aug. 18. Call or text Barbara King at 909-855-8286 or email bobbikdot@hotmail.com.
The event is at 39174 Waterview Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.