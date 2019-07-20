The 79th annual Flower Show hosted by the Woman’s Club of Big Bear was a pretty and pink garden party. The annual flower show had 61 flower entries with 18 total participants this year. Three florists/judges came from Vons and Little Green House to determine this year’s winners. The People’s Choice winner will be announced after voting ends July 20.

The Big Bear Performing Art’s Center was decorated with various flora and fauna arrangements. Visitors used all of their senses to chose their favorite arrangement, while sipping lemonade and enjoying homemade cookies.

Flower and Plant Categories Winners:

Section A: (1) Cut Flowers — One Bloom per container (buds will count as a bloom)

1st place: Holley Harbin

2nd place: Rita Ferm

3rd place: Barbara Cassity

(2) Cut Flowers — Multiple blooms in a container

1st place: Joan Henyan

2nd place: Gail Phillips

3rd place: Diane Jordan

Section B: Wildflower Arrangement

1st place: Diane Jordan

2nd place: Rita Ferm

Section C: African Violets — with or without flowers: can be in the original container

1st place: Carolyn Bateman

2nd place: Ingrid Larson

Section D: (1) Miniature Arrangement 1.5 to 5 inches, including container

1st place: Rita Ferm

2nd place: Carolyn Bateman

3rd place: Joan Henyan

(2) Miniature Arrangement 5 to 8 inches, including container

1st place: Donna Martin

2nd place: Donna Jones

3rd place: Donna Jones

Section E: Perennials

1st place: Carolyn Bateman

2nd place: Christy Jones

3rd place: Beth Kako

Section G: All White-Flowers — must be all white and in a white or clear glass container

1st place: Holley Harbin

2nd place: Barbara Cassity

Section J: House Plants — flowering

1st place: Linda Salka

2nd place: Diane Jordan

Section K: Roses Only

1st place: Richard Cassity

2nd place: Richard Cassity

3rd place: Barbara Cassity

Section L: Flower Arrangement with shells

1st place: Holley Harbin

Section M: Multi-floral mixtures of annuals, perennials and/or wildflowers

1st place: Donna Martin

2nd place: Donna Jarvis

Section N: Theme arrangement — cut flowers of any kind and/or foliage; Must be viewable from all sides, except if over 2 feet in length; Must be a representation of flowers used in a celebration of some kind.

1st place: Christy Jones

2nd place: Maria Diaz

3rd place: Beth Kako

Section P: Succulents

1st place: Maria Diaz

2nd place: Sande Belanger

3rd place: Rita Ferm

Section Q: Edibles — entries must consist of flowers or plants that can be eaten, including vegetables

1st place: Christy Jones

2nd place: Carolyn Bateman

3rd place: Sande Belanger

The sweepstakes winner is Diane Jordan.

