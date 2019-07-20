The 79th annual Flower Show hosted by the Woman’s Club of Big Bear was a pretty and pink garden party. The annual flower show had 61 flower entries with 18 total participants this year. Three florists/judges came from Vons and Little Green House to determine this year’s winners. The People’s Choice winner will be announced after voting ends July 20.
The Big Bear Performing Art’s Center was decorated with various flora and fauna arrangements. Visitors used all of their senses to chose their favorite arrangement, while sipping lemonade and enjoying homemade cookies.
Flower and Plant Categories Winners:
Section A: (1) Cut Flowers — One Bloom per container (buds will count as a bloom)
1st place: Holley Harbin
2nd place: Rita Ferm
3rd place: Barbara Cassity
(2) Cut Flowers — Multiple blooms in a container
1st place: Joan Henyan
2nd place: Gail Phillips
3rd place: Diane Jordan
Section B: Wildflower Arrangement
1st place: Diane Jordan
2nd place: Rita Ferm
Section C: African Violets — with or without flowers: can be in the original container
1st place: Carolyn Bateman
2nd place: Ingrid Larson
Section D: (1) Miniature Arrangement 1.5 to 5 inches, including container
1st place: Rita Ferm
2nd place: Carolyn Bateman
3rd place: Joan Henyan
(2) Miniature Arrangement 5 to 8 inches, including container
1st place: Donna Martin
2nd place: Donna Jones
3rd place: Donna Jones
Section E: Perennials
1st place: Carolyn Bateman
2nd place: Christy Jones
3rd place: Beth Kako
Section G: All White-Flowers — must be all white and in a white or clear glass container
1st place: Holley Harbin
2nd place: Barbara Cassity
Section J: House Plants — flowering
1st place: Linda Salka
2nd place: Diane Jordan
Section K: Roses Only
1st place: Richard Cassity
2nd place: Richard Cassity
3rd place: Barbara Cassity
Section L: Flower Arrangement with shells
1st place: Holley Harbin
Section M: Multi-floral mixtures of annuals, perennials and/or wildflowers
1st place: Donna Martin
2nd place: Donna Jarvis
Section N: Theme arrangement — cut flowers of any kind and/or foliage; Must be viewable from all sides, except if over 2 feet in length; Must be a representation of flowers used in a celebration of some kind.
1st place: Christy Jones
2nd place: Maria Diaz
3rd place: Beth Kako
Section P: Succulents
1st place: Maria Diaz
2nd place: Sande Belanger
3rd place: Rita Ferm
Section Q: Edibles — entries must consist of flowers or plants that can be eaten, including vegetables
1st place: Christy Jones
2nd place: Carolyn Bateman
3rd place: Sande Belanger
The sweepstakes winner is Diane Jordan.
