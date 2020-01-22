Are you feeling a little sluggish? Maybe that New Year’s resolution to eat healthier and get back on track with exercise has long since left the station. If you are ready to get back on board, BodyTek Big Bear has your ticket.
Your Best Self begins Feb. 3 for six weeks. It’s your chance to recharge after the holidays and start feeling good about 2020. It’s not just a weight-loss program, says Jonni Robillard, co-owner of BodyTek. It’s about finding the path to a healthier lifestyle through exercise, nutrition and weight loss, she says. It’s about feeling good about you, Robillard says.
Formerly called the Biggest Loser, the program follows some of the same principals. There is motivation, support, accountability and encouragement to get you started and keep you going. There will be weekly weigh-ins so you can chart your progress. That progress is noted in the gym, so that keeps you accountable.
Robillard says weekly challenges will also be included. The challenges usually involve some sort of exercise, such as climbing stairs or time on the bike. Robillard says she also plans to fit sauna time into the program as it’s a great metabolism booster and helps with weight loss. The infrared sauna was added last summer and is open to all members.
The cost for Your Best Self is $150. It includes full use of the gym, all classes and the program. A special Facebook page for participants is set up to keep you apprised of challenges and other information about the program.
Nonmembers can enroll in Your Best Self and those who want to join BodyTek get their first month of membership free if they enroll in autopay.
Those interested in registering for Your Best Self can stop by the gym in Big Bear City, email or send a message through the BodyTek Facebook page.
Measurements and initial weigh-in, along with a before photo, will be taken beginning
Jan. 31. Schedule your measurement time when you
sign up.
BodyTek is at 644 W. Fairway Blvd., Units 1 and 2, Big Bear City. Call 909-273-4575, email
bigbearbodytek@gmail.com, visit
www.bigbearbodytek.com or on Facebook/bodytek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.